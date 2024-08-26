 Skip navigation
Puka Nacua returns to Rams practice

  
August 26, 2024

The Rams got a big piece of their offense back on the practice field Monday.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua took part in individual drills during the portion of practice open to the media. Nacua has been out since hurting his knee in early August.

The Rams also had left guard Jonah Jackson and cornerback Darious Williams on the field and head coach Sean McVay thinks all three players will be good to go for the season opener.

“We expect them to start to ease into full speed workouts and different things like that with the expectation that they’ll be ready to go for the Lions game,” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com.

McVay expressed less confidence about right tackle Rob Havenstein getting back from an ankle injury and left tackle Alaric Jackson will miss the game due to the two-game suspension he received last week.