Quad injury lands Justin Reid on non-football injury list

Safety Justin Reid didn’t take the field for the first full-squad practice of Chiefs training camp.

Reid watched Sunday’s session from the sideline and the team later announced that he has been placed on the non-football injury list. Reid is dealing with a quad injury he picked up during the break between OTAs and camp and head coach Andy Reid said in a press conference that the veteran is day-to-day.

In addition to continuing in his key role in the secondary, there’s been talk about Reid getting a look as a kickoff specialist this summer. The change in kickoff rules is intended to lead to more kickoff returns and more kicker involvement in tackles, which makes Reid an intriguing choice for the role.

The Chiefs put defensive end BJ Thompson on the non-football injury list last week and they placed cornerback Jaylen Watson, defensive end Charles Omenihu, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, and left guard Joe Thuney on the physically unable to perform list. All six players can be activated at any point.