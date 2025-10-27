Quinshon Judkins is day-to-day with a shoulder injury

The Browns have a bye this week and that will give running back Quinshon Judkins an extended stretch to recover from the shoulder injury he picked up in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said at a Monday press conference that Judkins is considered day-to-day, so the week off could allow him to return without missing any more game action. Judkins has run 118 times for 486 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this season.

Stefanski confirmed that linebacker Carson Schwesinger is week-to-week with a high-ankle sprain and said that cornerback Tyson Campbell is in the concussion protocol. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins is day-to-day with a groin injury.

The conditions of all four players will be updated once the Browns get back to work ahead of their Week 10 road game against the Jets.