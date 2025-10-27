 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Quinshon Judkins is day-to-day with a shoulder injury

  
Published October 27, 2025 02:31 PM

The Browns have a bye this week and that will give running back Quinshon Judkins an extended stretch to recover from the shoulder injury he picked up in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said at a Monday press conference that Judkins is considered day-to-day, so the week off could allow him to return without missing any more game action. Judkins has run 118 times for 486 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this season.

Stefanski confirmed that linebacker Carson Schwesinger is week-to-week with a high-ankle sprain and said that cornerback Tyson Campbell is in the concussion protocol. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins is day-to-day with a groin injury.

The conditions of all four players will be updated once the Browns get back to work ahead of their Week 10 road game against the Jets.