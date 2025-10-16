Quinyon Mitchell up to full practice for Eagles

Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell’s outlook for Sunday’s game against the Vikings is improving.

Mitchell moved up to full practice participation on Thursday. He was limited by a hamstring injury on Wednesday, so the upgrade bodes well for his chances of being available against Justin Jefferson and the rest of the Vikings passing attack.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (heel) went from full participation to limited. Carter said on Wednesday that he’s good to go after missing Week 6.

Tight end Grant Calcaterra (oblique) remained the only Eagles player out of practice. Left guard Landon Dickerson (ankle) was limited while both linebacker Zack Baun (finger) and defensive tackle Jordan Davis (shoulder) were full participants for the second day in a row.