 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

lamar_(1).jpg
Give Me The Headline: Give Jackson his flowers
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241104.jpg
Can Chiefs offense continue improvement vs. Bucs?
nbc_simms_lowes_241104.jpg
Simms: Watch out for Eagles in stretch run

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

lamar_(1).jpg
Give Me The Headline: Give Jackson his flowers
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241104.jpg
Can Chiefs offense continue improvement vs. Bucs?
nbc_simms_lowes_241104.jpg
Simms: Watch out for Eagles in stretch run

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders announce firings of Rich Scangarello, James Cregg and Luke Getsy

  
Published November 4, 2024 04:12 AM

Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was not the only one fired in the wake of Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

The Raiders announced that they have fired offensive line coach James Cregg and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello in addition to Getsy.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce brought Getsy, Cregg and Scangarello to Las Vegas to join his staff this year. The results have not been good, and on Sunday the Raiders’ offense turned in an ugly effort in a 41-24 loss.

But the Raiders’ defense isn’t particularly good either, and it’s fair to ask whether Pierce is putting the blame on his assistants when he ought to be looking in the mirror. Pierce has the Raiders at 2-7 in his first full year on the job, and if things don’t turn around soon, Pierce could be on the hot seat as well.

The Raiders are on their bye this week, which will give them some time to regroup. They’ll need it.