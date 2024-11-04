Raiders announce firings of Rich Scangarello, James Cregg and Luke Getsy

Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was not the only one fired in the wake of Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

The Raiders announced that they have fired offensive line coach James Cregg and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello in addition to Getsy.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce brought Getsy, Cregg and Scangarello to Las Vegas to join his staff this year. The results have not been good, and on Sunday the Raiders’ offense turned in an ugly effort in a 41-24 loss.

But the Raiders’ defense isn’t particularly good either, and it’s fair to ask whether Pierce is putting the blame on his assistants when he ought to be looking in the mirror. Pierce has the Raiders at 2-7 in his first full year on the job, and if things don’t turn around soon, Pierce could be on the hot seat as well.

The Raiders are on their bye this week, which will give them some time to regroup. They’ll need it.