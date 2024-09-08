Raiders defense holds Chargers to two first downs in first half, Vegas leads 7-6

Through two quarters, the Raiders’ defense has looked right at home in Southern California.

That unit has been the best one on the field so far, with the Raiders leading the Chargers 7-6 at halftime.

Los Angeles has managed just two first downs and is 0-of-7 on third down, averaging only 3.6 yards per play. The club finished the first half with 83 total yards.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby has a sack, a tackle for loss, and two QB hits through the first two quarters.

The Chargers also had four false starts in the first half with a Raiders-heavy crowd at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Chargers have gone to a silent snap count.

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew even gave the Chargers a big opportunity late in the first half, as an apparent miscommunication led to a fumble when Minshew threw a backward pass to no one for a fumble. But despite starting on the Las Vegas 12-yard line, the Chargers could only gain 5 yards before Cameron Dicker hit a short field goal to make the score 7-6 with 26 seconds left in the half.

Herbert has completed 10-of-13 passes for 67 yards. Running back Gus Edwards has 8 yards rushing on six carries. Quentin Johnston leads with two catches for 22 yards.

On the other side, Minshew is 11-of-15 for 127 yards with a touchdown — a 31-yard pass to running back Alexander Mattison. In his debut, tight end Brock Bowers has two catches for 32 yards. Davante Adams has two catches for 29 yards.

Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson is questionable to return with a knee injury.

The Raiders will receive the second-half kickoff.