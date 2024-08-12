Raiders hope to name starting QB after second preseason game

The Raiders’ quarterback competition may be over at this time next week.

Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew are vying for the starting job in Las Vegas and O’Connell got the start in the team’s first preseason game. Minshew is set to start the second game against the Cowboys on August 17 and head coach Antonio Pierce said on Sunday that he thinks that will be enough information to make a call about who will be under center in Week One.

“The goal will be to hopefully make a decision after the game this Saturday,” Pierce said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We have to get ready to play football. We have enough film and we’ll have two games to evaluate both quarterbacks to see how they’ll play.”

O’Connell and Minshew both led scoring drives during their time in the preseason opener and Pierce said he thought both players did well, so there’s not much of a hint about which way he’s leaning as decision day draws closer.