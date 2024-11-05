 Skip navigation
Raiders name Scott Turner interim OC, Joe Philbin interim OL coach

  
Published November 5, 2024 03:30 PM

The Raiders have formalized their revamped offensive staff after head coach Antonio Pierce fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello, and offensive line coach James Cregg to start the club’s bye week.

Scott Turner has been named interim offensive coordinator, Joe Philbin interim offensive line coach, and Norv Turner joins the club as senior advisor.

Scott Turner was previously the club’s passing game coordinator, having joined the club in 2023 under previous head coach Josh McDaniels. Philbin had joined the club in February when Pierce had become the team’s permanent head coach.

Norv Turner, Scott’s father, was last the Panthers’ offensive coordinator under Ron Rivera back in 2019. He was previously the Raiders head coach from 2004-2005, with the team producing a 9-23 record in his tenure.

After their Week 10 bye, the Raiders will head to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 11.