Raiders sign DT Doug Costin, LB Isaac Darkangelo

There are two new members of the Raiders defense.

The team announced the signings of defensive tackle Doug Costin and linebacker Isaac Darkangelo. They did not have to make any moves to clear roster spots for either player.

Costin made the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He played in 12 games during his rookie season and made one appearance in 2021 before moving on for stints in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, the USFL, and the XFL.

Costin had 33 tackles and a fumble recovery in Jacksonville.

Darkangelo went undrafted this year. He spent two years at Illinois after starting his college career at Northern Michigan.