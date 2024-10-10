Raiders sign DT Matthew Butler to 53-man roster
Published October 10, 2024 05:03 PM
With Christian Wilkins sidelined after undergoing foot surgery, the Raiders have added a defensive tackle to their 53.
Las Vegas announced on Thursday that Matthew Butler has been signed to the active roster.
Butler, 25, was a Raiders fifth-round pick in 2022. He’s spent most of his career on the team’s practice squad.
He’s appeared in eight games over the last two seasons, recording six total tackles with a half-sack.
The Raiders have also signed defensive tackle Zach Carter to its practice squad.