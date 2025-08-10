Rams working to schedule joint practice with Saints this week

The Rams may able to hold a joint practice this week after all.

Head coach Sean McVay said at a Sunday press conference that the team is working to finalize a plan to work out with the Saints on Thursday. They were set to practice with the Chargers on Wednesday, but the Chargers called off the session because of the number of injuries they have on their roster.

The Saints are playing the Chargers in a preseason game on Sunday afternoon. They were already scheduled to remain in California through Thursday’s practice, so joining up with the Chargers would not interfere with their travel plans.

The Saints were not scheduled for any joint practices this summer. Their last one came with the Chargers in 2023 when they were holding training camp in Costa Mesa.