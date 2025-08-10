 Skip navigation
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Rams working to schedule joint practice with Saints this week

  
Published August 10, 2025 04:45 PM

The Rams may able to hold a joint practice this week after all.

Head coach Sean McVay said at a Sunday press conference that the team is working to finalize a plan to work out with the Saints on Thursday. They were set to practice with the Chargers on Wednesday, but the Chargers called off the session because of the number of injuries they have on their roster.

The Saints are playing the Chargers in a preseason game on Sunday afternoon. They were already scheduled to remain in California through Thursday’s practice, so joining up with the Chargers would not interfere with their travel plans.

The Saints were not scheduled for any joint practices this summer. Their last one came with the Chargers in 2023 when they were holding training camp in Costa Mesa.