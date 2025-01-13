Ran Carthon: At the end of the day, we’re judged by wins and losses

The Titans fired General Manager Ran Carthon last week after just two seasons with the club.

Tennessee went 9-25 in Carthon’s two years with two different head coaches — Mike Vrabel and Brian Callahan. Carthon was interviewed on 104.5 The Zone on Monday morning and noted that while he never approached his job as if it would be over so soon, he knows what the standards are across the league.

“[I] know at the end of the day, we’re going to be judged by wins and losses, no matter what it is,” Carthon said, via John Glennon of the Nashville Post. “Our record just hasn’t been good the last two years and I understand that. That’s ultimately what it comes down to. If you look at most people that have been let go around the league, it comes down to the wins and losses.”

Carthon added he’s “not the type of person that’s going to walk away and carry baggage and hatred or anything in my heart. That’s just not who I am.”

But Carthon still believes Callahan can be a successful head coach.

“I know he’ll be much better next year,” Carthon said. “You would have had to be there to understand how he works diligently at his job every single day, to have a plan every single week and to have a plan moving forward. So I really believe in him and wish him nothing but the best.”

And Carthon feels quarterback Will Levis can develop into a solid quarterback.

“I think Will is going to be fine,” Carthon said. “We have to understand with Will [that] I think this may have been the fourth different offense he’s had to learn in as many years. Just him having another year in the system is going to help him understand what ‘Cally’ wants in the system, understand what it takes to play quarterback in the system.”