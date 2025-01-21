Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey: This team is done, we’ll see where the offseason goes

Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard said on Monday that it is “inevitable” that quarterback Lamar Jackson will win a Super Bowl, but it’s not a sure thing that Ricard will be teammates with Jackson when and if that happens.

Ricard is set for free agency and his comments came as he and his teammates cleaned out their lockers in the wake of their season-ending loss to the Bills on Sunday. There are plenty of other impending free agents on the team — left tackle Ronnie Stanley, left guard Patrick Mekari, and cornerback Brandon Stephens are among them — and other players who might be moving on for cap reasons.

That made the inevitability of change the focus for cornerback Marlon Humphrey when he discussed what the future holds for the Ravens.

“This team is done,” Humphrey said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “When I look at it, some guys will be here, some guys won’t — who knows what? I know I have no more years guaranteed on this existing contract, so it’s whatever message you have. You could be on this team. You could be on another team. Some guys will stay, some guys will leave, and I fall into that same bucket. So, the message is, ‘We lost. Get over it,’ and we’ll kind of see where the offseason goes.”

The Ravens have gone 78-38 in the regular season since Jackson joined the team and that kind of sustained success only makes their playoff failures more frustrating. Figuring out how to keep the wins coming while getting over the hump in the postseason will be the focus of the offseason.