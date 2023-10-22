Ravens dominate on both sides of the ball, destroy Lions 38-6

In one of the most impressive games that any NFL team has played this season, the Ravens absolutely dominated on both sides of the ball against the Lions today.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was outstanding, completing 21 of 27 passes for 357 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions, and adding 36 yards and a touchdown rushing. Jackson eventually left the game in the fourth quarter to let Tyler Huntley finish.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff had his worst game of the season, struggling mightily to find anyone open under relentless pressure from the Ravens’ pass rush.

The Lions headed into today’s game looking like Super Bowl contenders, but today was a wake-up call. Any team can play a bad game, but elite teams rarely look as bad as the Lions looked today. They have a lot of work to do if they want to be considered alongside the Eagles and 49ers as the class of the NFC.

The Ravens, however, made a big statement. They went into today in first place in the AFC North, but now they’re 5-2 and not just in first place but real contenders in the AFC. Baltimore showed Detroit what a top team looks like.