Ravens elevate Laquon Treadwell, Jeremiah Moon for Monday night

The Ravens listed wide receiver Zay Flowers as questionable to play on Monday night because of a foot injury and they moved to add some extra depth at the position ahead of kickoff.

They elevated wideout Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad. Treadwell has played in two other games this season and has seen time on both offense and special teams, but has not caught any passes.

Linebacker Jeremiah Moon has also been called up for the matchup with the 49ers. He has six tackles and a forced fumble in five appearances this season.

The Ravens did not activate linebacker Malik Hamm from injured reserve on Monday. His 21-day window to return has now closed, so Hamm will not be eligible to play again this season.