Ravens expect Devin Leary to be No. 3 QB behind Lamar Jackson, Josh Johnson

  
Published April 29, 2024 12:54 PM

The Ravens bolstered a number of areas of their roster with their nine draft picks this year, including the quarterback position.

Devin Leary joined the team with the 218th overall pick after five seasons at N.C. State and one year as the starter in Kentucky. Leary threw for 2,746 yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for the Wildcats and General Manager Eric DeCosta said the plan is for him to continue developing behind Lamar Jackson and Josh Johnson.

“Josh will be the backup quarterback, and I think Devin will develop,” DeCosta said, via Dustin Cox of USAToday.com. “He’ll probably be the third quarterback this year in some way or fashion and grow into the job as we go.”

DeCosta did not mention what role the team thinks Malik Cunningham will play. Cunningham joined the team late last year after working as a quarterback and a wide receiver for the Patriots and word earlier this month was that they were still working out where he will be lining up in 2024.