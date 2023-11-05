Ravens hold Seahawks to 89 yards, lead 17-3 at halftime

The Ravens have the league’s No. 1 defense, and they have looked like it today.

Seattle had only 50 yards on 20 plays before Geno Smith hit DK Metcalf for a 50-yard gain to the Baltimore 25 with 2:00 left in the half. The Seahawks ended up with 89 yards in the half and converted Metcalf’s big play into a 33-yard Jason Myers field goal. It was the 24th consecutive game, including the postseason, that Myers as a field goal.

That cut the Ravens’ lead to 14-3, and then, with 49 seconds left in the half, Odell Beckham fumbled. Tre Brown forced it, and Bobby Wagner recovered for the Seahawks at the Baltimore 43.

The Ravens defense stood up and responded with defensive tackle Travis Jones batting down a pass at the line of scrimmage before back-to-back sacks by Kyle Van Noy. The second was a strip-sack that Broderick Washington recovered for the Ravens, and they converted into a 37-yard Justin Tucker field goal at the buzzer.

The Ravens lead 17-3 at halftime.

Baltimore has four sacks of Geno Smith. It also has a pick.

Geno Stone had his league-leading sixth interception of the season. He had only one interception in his first three seasons combined.

Smith is 6-of-14 for 93 yards and an interception.

The Ravens have 238 yards, including 121 rushing yards. It’s the 25th consecutive game the Ravens have rushed for more than 100 yards.

Lamar Jackson has 61 yards on eight carries, and Gus Edwards has both touchdowns on on runs of 4 and 3. Edwards has only four carries for 10 yards. Jackson has completed 12 of 16 passes for 125 yards. He also has lost a fumble.