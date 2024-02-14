Ravens release statement after shooting at Chiefs’ celebration

The Ravens became the first team to release a statement about the shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade that has left at least one person dead.

“Our hearts are with Chiefs Kingdom following the tragic events and shocking violence that occurred during today’s parade in Kansas City,” the team wrote on social media. “On a day meant for uniting people in joy and celebrating love, we send our full support to every citizen of the region and each member of the Chiefs organization . . . affected by this senseless tragedy.”

Authorities estimate that 10-15 people were wounded in the shootings.

Two suspects are in custody.