Report: 49ers think Brock Purdy will return next week

  
Published November 24, 2024 08:16 AM

The 49ers won’t have quarterback Brock Purdy in the lineup this weekend, but they don’t expect him to be out for an extended period of time.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the 49ers believe Purdy’s right shoulder injury will improve enough for him to play against the Bills in Week 13. Purdy was ruled out for this week’s game against the Packers on Friday.

Purdy’s shoulder issues did not spark a great deal of concern early last week, but he did not throw at practice on Wednesday and he remained a limited participant before ultimately being ruled out. It will be the first game that Purdy has missed due to injury since becoming the 49ers starter during the 2022 season.

Brandon Allen will start in place of Purdy and Josh Dobbs will be the backup.