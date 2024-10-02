Report: Aaron Rodgers to be listed as limited participant in practice with knee

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers emerged from Sunday’s loss to the Broncos with a knee what was, as he said, “a little swollen.” As the Jets prepare to face the Vikings in London on Sunday, Rodgers reportedly will be missing a little practice time.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that Rodgers will be listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice, due to the knee injury.

Per Cimini, the “limited” designation will result from the fact that Rodgers missed the stretching period. He was nevertheless expected to participate fully in the 11-on-11 drills.

The simple reality is that Rodgers sits nearly two months from his 41st birthday. When important joints like the knee swell, it will take more time and effort for them to un-swell. And the weekly grind will take a cumulative toll.

However it plays out, the Jets need Rodgers to play at a high level, more MVP than AARP. Especially for the next three weeks, with the Vikings, Bills, and Steelers on deck.

If Rodgers isn’t healthy and sharp, 2-2 can easily become 2-5.