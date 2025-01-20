 Skip navigation
Report: Bears “heavily pursuing” Darren Rizzi for special teams coordinator job

  
Published January 20, 2025 06:12 PM

The Bears aren’t wasting any time in putting together a coaching staff after hiring Ben Johnson as head coach.

With Dennis Allen a favorite for the defensive coordinator job, the Bears also are heavily pursuing Darren Rizzi to be their special teams coach, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Rizzi replaced Allen as interim coach with the Saints this season.

Rizzi still is a candidate for two head coaching jobs, with the Jets and the Saints having interview him.

Rizzi, 54, is a longtime special teams coach who went 3-5 as the Saints’ interim head coach. He has 16 years of experience in the NFL, the past six in New Orleans.

Schefter reports that Rizzi has interest in “over a half-dozen teams” with Chicago as the potential landing spot.