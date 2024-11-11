 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Despite receiving offer, Xavien Howard will not sign with Bengals

  
Published November 11, 2024 01:59 PM

At least for now, Xavien Howard will not be joining the Bengals.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Cincinnati made Howard an offer after the free-agent defensive back worked out for the club on Monday. But the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, so Howard will continue to train at home and await his next opportunity.

Howard, 31, was released by the Dolphins in March and has not been with a team since. He missed time late last season with a foot injury, but sent a letter to NFL teams in April notifying them he’d been fully cleared for football activities.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Howard has recorded 29 career interceptions with 95 passes defensed. He’s played all 100 of his career games with the Dolphins, who selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft.

The Bengals also reportedly had a workout scheduled with running back Leonard Forunette on Monday.