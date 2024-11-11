Report: Despite receiving offer, Xavien Howard will not sign with Bengals

At least for now, Xavien Howard will not be joining the Bengals.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Cincinnati made Howard an offer after the free-agent defensive back worked out for the club on Monday. But the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, so Howard will continue to train at home and await his next opportunity.

Howard, 31, was released by the Dolphins in March and has not been with a team since. He missed time late last season with a foot injury, but sent a letter to NFL teams in April notifying them he’d been fully cleared for football activities.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Howard has recorded 29 career interceptions with 95 passes defensed. He’s played all 100 of his career games with the Dolphins, who selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft.

The Bengals also reportedly had a workout scheduled with running back Leonard Forunette on Monday.