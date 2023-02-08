 Skip navigation
Report: Dolphins hire Butch Barry as offensive line coach

  
Published February 8, 2023 07:40 AM
nbc_pft_tuanews_230202
February 2, 2023 08:23 AM
While Tua Tagovailoa reportedly has cleared concussion protocol, Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how long the QB will stay that way, given physics aren’t in his favor.

The Dolphins have reportedly found their next offensive line coach.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the team is hiring Butch Barry to fill that spot on Mike McDaniel’s staff. The Dolphins fired Matt Applebaum after the end of their season.

Barry spent the 2022 season as the offensive line coach for the Broncos. He was the assistant offensive line coach for the 49ers in 2021 and worked with former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett in Green Bay as a senior analyst during the 2020 season. He’s also worked for the Buccaneers.

In addition to firing Applebaum, the Dolphins also dispatched defensive coordinator Josh Boyer and several position coaches. They have hired Vic Fangio as their new defensive coordinator.