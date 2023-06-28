 Skip navigation
Report: Isaiah Rodgers, more players to receive season-long gambling suspensions this week

  
Published June 28, 2023 12:56 PM

Colts defensive back Isaiah Rodgers is apparently not the only player bracing for a lengthy suspension.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rodgers is one of a “handful” of players who are expected to receive a season-long suspension for gambling this week.

Reports emerged that Rodgers was under investigation for “pervasive” violations of the NFL’s gambling policy in June. Rodgers issued a statement saying that he took full responsibility for his actions, calling them an “error in judgment.” He added he was “willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation.”

Rodgers is alleged to have placed some 100 bets on an account opened under the name of an associate. Some bets reportedly included Colts games.

Earlier in the offseason, the NFL suspended five players for violations of the gambling policy. The most prominent player in that group of suspensions was Lions receiver Jameson Williams, who received six games for placing bets on non-NFL sports at a team facility.