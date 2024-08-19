 Skip navigation
Report: Jaylen Warren to miss multiple weeks with hamstring injury

  
Published August 19, 2024 06:42 AM

The Steelers may be down a running back for the start of the regular season.

Jaylen Warren hurt his hamstring during the team’s preseason game on Saturday and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Warren will miss multiple weeks as a result. That puts his availability for the regular season opener against the Falcons on September 8 in doubt.

A clearer picture of just how long Warren will be out should begin to come together in the coming days. Najee Harris and Cordarrelle Patterson would handle the running back work in Warren’s absence.

The Steelers also saw center Nate Herbig go down with an injury on Saturday. He reportedly has a torn rotator cuff and will miss extended time.