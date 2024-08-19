 Skip navigation
Steelers C Nate Herbig has torn rotator cuff

  
Published August 18, 2024 09:00 PM

Steelers starting center Nate Herbig will indeed be out, for a significant period of time.

Per multiple reports, Herbig has a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder.

After Saturday night’s preseason game against the Bills, coach Mike Tomlin said Herbig was seeking a second opinion.

The injury opens the door for rookie second-rounder Zach Frazier to start Week 1. Frazier, who played at West Virginia and grew up roughly 80 miles south of Pittsburgh in Fairmont, West Virginia, suffered a serious knee injury last November. But for the injury, he would have been drafted a lot higher than 51st overall.