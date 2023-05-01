 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jeff Okudah ineligible for fifth-year option after trade to Falcons

  
Published May 1, 2023 06:03 AM
nbc_pft_bijanrobinson_230428
April 28, 2023 08:24 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how Bijan Robinson could be exactly what the Falcons need to climb the rankings in the NFC South.

With teams making their final decision on fifth-year options for 2020 first-round picks before Tuesday’s deadline, one of the first few players off the board that year no longer has it on the table.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, cornerback Jeff Okudah’s contract was adjusted when he was traded from the Lions to the Falcons last month. Detroit agreed to pay $1.5 million of his 2023 salary to facilitate the deal. Once that happened, Okudah was ineligible for the fifth-year option.

So, Okudah is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season. He’s slated to make $3.682 million with the Falcons this season.

Even if Okudah’s option was still on the table, it’s unlikely the Falcons would have exercised it. Okudah was sidelined due to injury for much of his first two seasons. But he started 15 games and played 69.8 percent of the club’s defensive snaps in 2022. He finished the year with 73 total tackles, seven passes defensed, an interception, and a forced fumble.

The Falcons announced late last week that they had picked up cornerback A.J. Terrell’s fifth-year option .