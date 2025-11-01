Report: Joe Flacco set to start Bengals-Bears on Sunday

Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bears. But at this point, it’s looking like he’ll be on the field.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Flacco is planning to start the contest, barring anything unforeseen over the next day.

Flacco told reporters earlier this week that his shoulder felt good, despite suffering an AC joint sprain during last Sunday’s loss to the Jets. Flacco did not practice on Wednesday, but was limited on Thursday before he did not participate on Friday.

Rapoport notes that there was optimism that Flacco could play after Thursday’s practice, which has continued over the last couple of days. But no one knows how the quarterback’s shoulder will react once the game starts.

Flacco, 40, has made three starts for Cincinnati since Cleveland traded him to the division rival. Flacco has completed 64.3 percent of his passes in those contests for 764 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. That’s after he completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 815 yards with two touchdowns and six picks.

If Flacco is unavailable, Jake Browning would take over at quarterback.

The Bengals also signed quarterback Sean Clifford to the 53-man roster on Friday, which allows him to serve as the emergency third quarterback.