Report: Nick Chubb to open regular season on PUP list

  
Published August 26, 2024 08:27 AM

At the start of training camp, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said that running back Nick Chubb still had “a little ways to go” before being fully cleared to return from last year’s season-ending knee injury.

Chubb reportedly still has a bit more to do before he gets that green light. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Chubb is expected to remain on the physically unable to perform list into the regular season.

That would make Chubb ineligible to play in the first four games of the regular season and he would not count against the 53-man roster until he is activated from the list.

Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong, D’Onta Foreman, Aidan Robbins, and Jacob Saylors are the backs on the active roster in Cleveland. Nyheim Hines is on the non-football injury list and will also miss at least four games if he is not activated before Tuesday’s cut to 53 players.