Report: Optimism De’Von Achane plays on Thursday night

  
Published September 12, 2024 10:16 AM

The Dolphins will be without Raheem Mostert against the Bills on Thursday night, but there’s some positive word about the outlook for their other injured running back.

De’Von Achane was bumped up to limited participation in practice on Wednesday and he was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report. Achane is dealing with an ankle injury.

NFL Media reports that Achane will work out before the game to determine his availability and that his practice work on Wednesday has provided the team with optimism that he will be in the lineup for the AFC East matchup.

Jeff Wilson and rookie Jaylen Wright are the other backs on the active roster and the Dolphins could call Deneric Prince up from the practice squad to provide another option.