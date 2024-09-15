 Skip navigation
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Report: Optimism that Kyle Van Noy will play Sunday

  
September 15, 2024

Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy returned to practice on Friday and it looks like there’s a good chance he’ll be playing against the Raiders on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Van Noy is optimistic about playing in the game. Van Noy fractured his orbital bone during the team’s season-opening loss to the Chiefs.

Van Noy complained about receiving “super unprofessional” treatment from the Chiefs’ medical staff at Arrowhead Stadium and NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell also expressed the need for a better response, but the Chiefs said they believe they acted responsibly in the wake of Van Noy’s injury.

The Ravens listed Van Noy as questionable on their final injury report of the week. Cornerback Nate Wiggins was ruled out due to a neck injury and concussion he suffered in a car accident and linebacker Adisa Isaac (hamstring) is considered doubtful.