Report: Packers restructure LB Rashan Gary’s deal

The Packers have restructured the contract of linebacker Rashan Gary, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Gary’s $15.927 million salary cap hit was sixth-most on the team.

The Packers entered Monday some $2.34 million below the salary cap, per overthecap.com.

The restructure of Gary’s contract will clear $4.781 million of cap space, but it will add a cap charge of $1.59 million each season from 2025-2027.

Gary, 26, made 44 tackles, nine sacks, 22 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in 17 games last season.