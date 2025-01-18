Report: Patriots interview Thomas Brown for the offensive coordinator job

The Patriots interviewed Bears interim coach Thomas Brown earlier this week for their vacant offensive coordinator job under Mike Vrabel, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Brown has interviewed for the Bears’ head coaching job, too, and is a candidate for the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator job.

He was in his first season as the offensive coordinator in Chicago when the team fired Matt Eberflus. Brown went 1-4 as the interim coach.

Brown began his NFL coaching career as the running backs coach with the Rams in 2020. He received the assistant head coach title in 2021 and changed positions to the tight ends coach in 2022.

He was the Panthers’ offensive coordinator in 2023.