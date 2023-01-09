 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Raheem Mostert suffered broken thumb on Sunday

  
Published January 9, 2023 08:55 AM
nbc_pft_dolphinsjets_230109
January 9, 2023 08:31 AM
After the Dolphins eked into the playoffs with an ugly win over the Jets in Week 18, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss whether Miami has any shot against the Bills even if Tua Tagovailoa returns.

The Dolphins probably won’t have one of their key offensive skill players when they take on the Bills in Sunday’s wild card matchup.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, running back Raheem Mostert suffered a broken thumb during yesterday’s victory over the Jets. That puts his status in doubt for the first postseason game.

Mostert had 71 yards on 11 carries during Sunday’s game. He’s rushed for 891 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games this season. He’s also caught 31 passes for 202 yards with a pair of TDs.

Jeff Wilson had 72 yards on 16 carries and would figure to take the bulk of the reps with Mostert out.

The Dolphins have larger questions on offense, though, starting with who is going to play quarterback for the opening round of the playoffs. As of Sunday night, Tua Tagovailoa remained in the concussion protocol and Teddy Bridgewater was still dealing with his injured pinky finger.