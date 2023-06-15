Report: Raiders are “likely” to sign Marcus Peters before training camp

Last month, free-agent Cornerback Marcus Peters visited the Raiders. By next month, Peters could be signing with the Raiders.

Via TheAthletic.com, the Raiders are “likely ” to sign Peters before training camp opens.

Per the report, the two sides have remained in contact since the visit. Peters continues to explore the market.

The Raiders could pursue other veteran cornerbacks. So it’s not a sure thing that the Raiders will sign Peters. But, for now, it’s potentially pointing in that direction.

Peters, a first-round pick of the Chiefs in 2015, has played for the Rams and Ravens. He missed all of 2021 with knee injury.