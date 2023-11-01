Report: Raiders fire OC Mick Lombardi

Another coach is departing the Raiders after team owner Mark Davis elected to fire head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler late Tuesday night.

Offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi has been fired, according to Albert Breer of SI.com.

Lombardi was not calling plays for Las Vegas, as that job belonged to McDaniels. Lombardi previously worked with McDaniels in New England as the Patriots’ assistant quarterbacks coach and then receivers coach. He left New England with McDaniels in 2022.

The Raiders also have Mick’s brother, Matt Lombardi, on staff as an offensive assistant/assistant receivers coach. There’s been no word yet if Matt Lombardi will remain with the club.

With Mick Lombardi no longer in the building, pass game coordinator Scott Turner is a likely candidate to become the team’s offensive play-caller. The son of former Raiders and Chargers coach Norv Turner, Scott Turner was previously Washington’s offensive coordinator under Ron Rivera from 2020-2022.

The Raiders have named Antonio Pierce interim head coach and Champ Kelly interim General Manager.