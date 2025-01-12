Report: Raiders have “zero interest” in Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders may have interest in the Raiders’ head coaching job, but the Raiders have “zero interest” in the Colorado head coach. That’s the word from TheAthletic.com, with Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed speculating that Sanders is merely using the Raiders for leverage.

Sanders reportedly has “very strong interest” in the opening.

Sanders is 13-12 in two seasons at Colorado, including 9-4 this season with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter playing both ways and his son, Shedeur, as his quarterback. Hunter and Shedeur are expected to be top picks in the NFL draft this spring. Sanders’ other son, Shilo, a cornerback, also is entering the draft.

Sanders said last week that the only way he would coach in the NFL is if it would allow him to coach his sons.

The Raiders have six known head coaching candidates in Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, former Jets head coach Robert Saleh and former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

Johnson, Glenn and Spagnuolo had virtual interviews with the Raiders on Friday, while Carroll is scheduled for an in-person interview Monday.