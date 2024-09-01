 Skip navigation
Report: Rams to hire Scott Frost as a senior football analyst

  
Published September 1, 2024 02:48 PM

Former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is set to join the Rams.

Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports that the Rams will hire Frost as a senior football analyst.

Frost played quarterback at Nebraska and led the team to a 24-2 record during his two years as a starter. They were co-national champions with Michigan in 1997, which was his second and final season as a starter. Frost then played 61 games as a defensive back with the Jets, Browns and Buccaneers.

Frost coached at Oregon from 2009-2015 and became UCF’s head coach in 2016. He led the school to a 13-0 season in 2017 and then left to become the head coach of his alma mater. He failed to have a winning season in Lincoln, however, and was fired after a 1-2 start in 2022.