Report: Saints hire Dave Ziegler as personnel advisor

  
Published July 23, 2024 09:18 PM

The Saints have hired former Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler as a personnel advisor, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

In March, it was reported that Ziegler was working with the Saints in an advisory role and was expected to remain with the team through the draft. But Ziegler now will stay with the Saints going forward.

The Raiders hired him as G.M. in January 2022 after he served in the Patriots’ personnel department for nine years. He went to Las Vegas to work with head coach Josh McDaniels, who was offensive coordinator in New England.

McDaniels and Ziegler were fired Oct. 31, 2023 after going 9-16.

Ziegler worked with the Broncos from 2010-12.

He joins General Manager Mickey Loomis and assistant General Managers Jeff Ireland and Khai Harley in the front office in scouting personnel.