nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion
nbc_pft_patsvstitans_241104.jpg
Maye impresses despite Patriots’ loss to Titans
nbc_pft_dalvsatl_241104.jpg
Is the Cowboys’ season already over?

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Report: Saints to name special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi interim HC

  
Published November 4, 2024 10:22 AM

With Dennis Allen out, the Saints have reportedly made a decision on who will take over for this year.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi is expected to be named interim head coach.

Rizzi, 54, has been with the Saints since 2019 when he was hired as special teams coordinator. He was promoted to assistant head coach in 2022 when Allen became the club’s head coach.

Rizzi previously was the Dolphins special teams coordinator from 2010-2018. Miami added associate head coach to his title in 2017.

He has been a head coach twice at the collegiate level — at New Haven from 1999-2001 and at Rhode Island in 2008.

Rizzi’s first test as head coach will come on Sunday when the Saints host the Falcons.