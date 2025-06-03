Report: Steelers expect to have a deal with T.J. Watt by the start of the season

In 2021, T.J. Watt held in at training camp while waiting for a contract extension. He was present to avoid daily fines, but he did not participate in the on-field work to avoid injury.

Watt ended up signing a four-year, $112 million extension three days before the start of the season.

It could be headed that way again.

A day after a report that the Steelers have made a “pretty substantial” offer to Watt but “probably not” what Watt is looking for in his new deal comes word that nothing is imminent. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the sides are talking with the “expectation they will come to some agreement . . . before the start of the regular season.”

The sides might have “some resistance and not-so-minor stumbling blocks along the way” to a deal, Dulac adds.

The Steelers have a club policy that ends all negotiations once the season begins, so they have three months to iron out an agreement.

Watt’s new deal is expected to top the four-year, $160 million extension the Browns gave to edge rusher Myles Garrett.

Watt, 30, led the league in sacks three of the previous five seasons, including matching the NFL’s all-time single-season record (22.5) in 2021. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro.