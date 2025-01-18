Report: Steelers rebuffed Bears call about Mike Tomlin trade

When Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the possibility of another team trying to trade for him, he responded by telling anyone with such thoughts to “save your time.”

The Steelers reportedly sent the same message. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bears called the Steelers to see if there was any chance a deal could be worked out for Tomlin to become their new head coach and that the Steelers quickly rebuffed their overture.

Another team also reportedly reached out to the Steelers and was told that Tomlin has a no-trade clause, although he could put a stop to any trade notion by refusing to negotiate a deal with the other team even if they had agreed to compensation with Pittsburgh.

The Bears have interviewed a number of head coaching candidates over the last couple of weeks and can begin having in-person conversations with coaches from that group that are currently working for other teams after the divisional round. Their next coach will come from that pool and not one that includes Tomlin.