Report: Travis Kelce is not believed to have suffered long-term knee injury

There is some good news out of Kansas City on Travis Kelce after the tight end hyperextended his knee during Tuesday’s practice.

According to a report from NFL Media, Kelce is not believed to have suffered a long-term injury. Kelce’s status, however, is in doubt for Thursday’s season opener against Detroit.

The Chiefs plan to let the swelling go down in Kelce’s knee and reevaluate from there.

Kelce, 33, was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice after exiting the session early. Receiver Skyy Moore said Kelce was able to walk off the field under his own power.

While Kelce may not play against Detroit, it’s certainly good news for Kansas City that the tight end is not believed to have suffered a season-ending injury. With Moore, Kadarius Toney, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as the team’s top wide receivers, Kelce is as important a weapon as ever for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2023.

Last season, Kelce caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards with 12 touchdowns.