Rex Ryan: If I’m Jets coach, Aaron Rodgers won’t get “country club” treatment

Rex Ryan thinks he’s going to be back as the Jets’ head coach and he shared some thoughts on what he’d do back on the job on Monday.

Ryan is set to interview with the team on Tuesday and he had a pointed criticism of the way the team dealt with quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Rodgers missed the team’s mandatory minicamp because of a previously scheduled trip and Ryan said that he would not have been so forgiving about the absence.

“Clearly, when you have a guy that doesn’t show up for mandatory minicamp — and, by the way, he’s your quarterback, coming off an injury — I think that’s an absolutely ridiculous message you send to the team,” Ryan said on ESPN New York Radio. “If he comes back, things would be different. If he’s back, it ain’t gonna be the country club, show up whenever the hell you want to show up. That ain’t gonna happen. I’ll just leave it at that.”

If Ryan does get a second term, he’ll have a lot to say about whether Rodgers returns to the team. Jets owner Woody Johnson said before Sunday’s finale that the team’s next coach will decide what the quarterback situation is for the 2025 season.