 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rhamondre Stevenson ruled out for Week 6

  
Published October 11, 2024 04:46 PM

If Drake Maye is going to win his first start, he’ll have to do it without New England’s top running back.

Rhamondre Stevenson has officially been ruled out for the Week 6 matchup with the Texans.

Stevenson did not practice all week with a foot injury. Head coach Jerod Mayo said earlier on Friday that the Patriots do not view Stevenson’s injury as something that will keep him out long-term.

Stevenson has rushed for 356 yards with three touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 37 yards.

The Patriots also have several questionable players, including cornerback Isaiah Bolden (hamstring) and long snapper Joe Cardona (calf) who were added on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), receiver Kendrick Bourne (knee), cornerback Marcus Jones (groin), offensive lineman Nick Leverett (ankle), receiver K.J. Osborn (shoulder), linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee), cornerback Marco Wilson (groin), and linebacker Anfernee Jennings (shoulder) are also questionable.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (elbow), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (knee), and cornerback Jonathan Jones (shoulder) are off the injury report and set to play.