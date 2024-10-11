Rhamondre Stevenson ruled out for Week 6

If Drake Maye is going to win his first start, he’ll have to do it without New England’s top running back.

Rhamondre Stevenson has officially been ruled out for the Week 6 matchup with the Texans.

Stevenson did not practice all week with a foot injury. Head coach Jerod Mayo said earlier on Friday that the Patriots do not view Stevenson’s injury as something that will keep him out long-term.

Stevenson has rushed for 356 yards with three touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 37 yards.

The Patriots also have several questionable players, including cornerback Isaiah Bolden (hamstring) and long snapper Joe Cardona (calf) who were added on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), receiver Kendrick Bourne (knee), cornerback Marcus Jones (groin), offensive lineman Nick Leverett (ankle), receiver K.J. Osborn (shoulder), linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee), cornerback Marco Wilson (groin), and linebacker Anfernee Jennings (shoulder) are also questionable.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (elbow), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (knee), and cornerback Jonathan Jones (shoulder) are off the injury report and set to play.