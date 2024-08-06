 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Ricky Pearsall leaves practice with a shoulder injury

  
Published August 6, 2024 03:45 PM

49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall had to leave Tuesday’s practice with a shoulder injury.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said at a press conference that Pearsall aggravated an issue that he dealt with during the spring. Pearsall also opened camp on the non-football injury list because of a hamstring issue he picked up while working out on his own.

Shanahan called pulling Pearsall a precautionary move, but it’s unclear if he might miss more time or be held out of the preseason opener later this week.

Pearsall’s issues come at a moment when trade talks involving Brandon Aiyuk have heated up with a handful of teams. If Aiyuk is dealt, the Niners will be in better shape with a healthy Pearsall on hand.