Ricky Pearsall leaves practice with a shoulder injury

49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall had to leave Tuesday’s practice with a shoulder injury.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said at a press conference that Pearsall aggravated an issue that he dealt with during the spring. Pearsall also opened camp on the non-football injury list because of a hamstring issue he picked up while working out on his own.

Shanahan called pulling Pearsall a precautionary move, but it’s unclear if he might miss more time or be held out of the preseason opener later this week.

Pearsall’s issues come at a moment when trade talks involving Brandon Aiyuk have heated up with a handful of teams. If Aiyuk is dealt, the Niners will be in better shape with a healthy Pearsall on hand.