Robert Saleh: Mike Williams further along than we anticipated

Wide receiver Mike Williams practiced with the Jets for the first time on Thursday and head coach Robert Saleh liked what he saw from the veteran.

Williams tore his ACL while playing for the Chargers in Week Three last season and signed with the Jets as a free agent this offseason. His work since joining the team has focused on rehab, but he got the green light to start working out with the team this week and Saleh said that the wideout impressed the team with how much progress he’s made.

“The good news is, obviously he’s a lot further ahead than we anticipated,” Saleh said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “If I’m not mistaken, he was out at individual and some route running stuff early, so that’s going to kind of be his progression. He’ll be involved in all the walk-throughs, individual, routes on air, so for the next week or two, that’s about the extent of what we’ll see unless he starts feeling good, but we’ll anticipate him getting back into team work maybe a couple weeks from now.”

Williams said “we’ll see” when asked about being ready to go for the first game of the regular season and Saleh’s comments make it sound like that’s very much in the realm of possibility.