Robert Saleh on Haason Reddick joining Jets: Whenever the deal gets done, it gets done

Haason Reddick has still not practiced or played for the Jets more than five months after they acquired him in a trade with the Eagles, and Jets coach Robert Saleh has heard no indications that’s going to change any time soon.

Asked today if there’s any sign of Reddick joining the team, Saleh answered, “Not that I’m aware of.”

Reddick is one of the most productive pass rushers in the NFL, with at least 11 sacks for four straight seasons while playing for three different teams. But Saleh said he thought the Jets’ pass rush played well enough that there’s no extra sense of urgency with getting a deal done with Reddick.

“From a passing game standpoint, like I said, I thought San Francisco did a really nice job getting rid of the ball,” Saleh said. “We sacked them a couple times. Look, we’re always going to want our own in the building. It is what it is. But whenever the deal gets done it gets done.”

Reddick apparently wants a new contract and may be willing to hold out indefinitely to get one. The Jets appear content to wait for Reddick to show up. While the stalemate continues, Reddick isn’t getting paid and the Jets aren’t getting the boost to their pass rush they thought they were getting when they traded for him.