Robert Saleh: Preliminary indications are Aaron Rodgers’ sprained ankle will be fine

  
Published October 7, 2024 09:24 AM

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stayed in the game on Sunday despite some hard hits that left him in obvious pain, but on Monday morning he appears to be OK.

Head coach Robert Saleh said this morning that Rodgers’ ankle is hurting but the Jets do not anticipate he’ll have any long-term issues.

“He’s dealing with a low ankle, but all the preliminary stuff says he’ll be fine,” Saleh said of Rodgers.

Rodgers said after the game that he sprained his ankle, and the fact that Saleh referred to it as a low ankle sprain instead of a high ankle sprain would qualify as good news. Rodgers acknowledged after Sunday’s loss to the Vikings that he didn’t play up to his standards, but his health shouldn’t be an issue going forward.

Rodgers and the Jets will have an extra day of rest before facing the Bills on Monday night, October 14.