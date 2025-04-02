 Skip navigation
Roger Goodell: Justin Tucker review is ongoing, no updates until it’s complete

  
April 2, 2025

The Ravens say the status of kicker Justin Tucker won’t change until the NFL’s investigation into alleged violations of the league’s personal conduct policy is completed. The NFL says there’s no update on the status of that investigation.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Tucker’s case at the league meeting and said there’s no new information.

“I haven’t gotten an update,” Goodell said. “I know the review is ongoing. We won’t be giving updates, but when we have something we’ll certainly share it with everyone.”

Tucker has been accused by 16 different massage therapists of engaging in sexual misconduct. He denies the allegations.

Ravens president Sashi Brown said the team hopes the NFL investigation can be conducted quickly so that the Ravens can know how to move forward, or whether to move forward, with Tucker.